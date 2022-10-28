- 2022
Will UMass football win again? How sustainable is UMass hockey’s doninance?
Minutemen host New Mexico State Saturday
October 28, 2022
Joey Aliberti, Colin McCarthy and Johnny Depin break down fall holiday food and talk about the possibility of UMass football defeating New Mexico State. Joey and Colin then break down the hockey team’s hot start to the season before analyzing its sustainability for an entire season. They cap off the show with a critique of the college hockey rankings system.