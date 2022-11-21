Daily Collegian Sports: Weekend recap

Coming off a win over Colorado on Thursday, the UMass men’s basketball team made headlines 24 hours with senior Noah Fernandes’ game winning 3-pointer on Friday. To top off the weekend, UMass defeated Charlotte to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday.

On the women’s side, the Minutewomen defeated Harvard in Cambridge on Friday night as UMass moves to 3-1 on the season.

For UMass football, the Minutemen held Texas A&M to 20 points but could only produce three of their own.

UMass hockey hit the road as it traveled to New Hampshire on Friday night, coming back from behind to take a 4-2 win over the Wildcats.

For club sports, UMass men’s hockey fell in heartbreaking fashion to Penn State 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Minutemen and Minutewomen of the swim and dive team competed at the Boston University invitational over the weekend.

