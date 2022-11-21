Daily Collegian Sports: Weekend recap
Sports coverage from Nov. 17-20
November 21, 2022
Coming off a win over Colorado on Thursday, the UMass men’s basketball team made headlines 24 hours with senior Noah Fernandes’ game winning 3-pointer on Friday. To top off the weekend, UMass defeated Charlotte to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday.
Coverage from the men’s basketball beat this past weekend:
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/umass-holds-off-colorado-notches-strong-non-conference-win/
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/rj-luis-shines-in-umass-66-63-victory-over-colorado/
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/aliberti-umass-mens-basketball-is-making-large-strides-earlier-than-expected/
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/noah-fernandes-sinks-murray-state-with-last-second-shot/
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/umass-mens-basketball-hangs-on-to-win-myrtle-beach-invitational/
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/hot-shooting-start-leads-umass-to-championship-win-over-charlotte/
On the women’s side, the Minutewomen defeated Harvard in Cambridge on Friday night as UMass moves to 3-1 on the season.
Catch up on coverage from the women’s basketball beat:
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/makennah-white-leads-umass-to-win-over-harvard/
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/umass-storms-back-late-to-beat-harvard-77-67/
For UMass football, the Minutemen held Texas A&M to 20 points but could only produce three of their own.
Stories from the football beat on Saturday afternoon’s loss:
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/umass-football-hangs-close-in-20-3-loss-to-texas-am/
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/umass-defense-keeps-game-competitive/
UMass hockey hit the road as it traveled to New Hampshire on Friday night, coming back from behind to take a 4-2 win over the Wildcats.
Coverage from Friday night’s game from the hockey beat:
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/umass-defeats-unh-4-2-on-the-road/
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/umass-gets-back-to-its-identity-in-second-period-at-unh/
For club sports, UMass men’s hockey fell in heartbreaking fashion to Penn State 3-2 on Saturday night.
Mike Maynard and Trevor Sheehan from the club hockey beat have your game coverage:
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/umass-club-hockey-falls-3-2-to-penn-state-in-back-and-forth-game/
https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/umass-club-hockeys-strong-defensive-first-half-not-enough-to-hold-off-penn-state/
The Minutemen and Minutewomen of the swim and dive team competed at the Boston University invitational over the weekend.
A recap of UMass’ weekend here: https://dailycollegian.com/2022/11/minutemen-finish-fourth-and-minutewomen-finish-fifth-at-terrier-invitational/
For UMass sports coverage from the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, follow @MDC_Sports on Twitter.