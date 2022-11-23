- 2022
Journey to Belfast
Colin and Kayla’s adventures in Ireland
November 23, 2022
Colin McCarthy and Kayla Gregoire report on the UMass hockey team, and over Thanksgiving break they travelled to Belfast to cover the team’s Friendship Four tournament. On this episode of a multi-part travel series, they went on the long, drawn out process of getting to their hotel room. A car, plane and bus ride sounded simple enough on paper, but the trip was far from easy.