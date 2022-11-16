Weekly Playlist: Collegian staff’s top music picks from mid-November

“Bad Vibes” by Palmistry, Bladee, Isabella Lovestory

Jackson Walker, Collegian Staff

Irish producer Palmistry goes global on this track from his latest album, “TINKERBELL.” This incredibly catchy track clocks in at just under two minutes, with verses from Swedish rapper Bladee and Honduran singer Isabella Lovestory. Palmistry provides refrains as a buffer between the two as they embrace their cynical sides and admit to their toxic behaviors. For Bladee, it’s white lies, and for Lovestory it’s jealousy. This track fits many of the wide criteria that define the oversaturated hyperpop genre but sets itself apart with its consistent rhythm that lends itself to danceability.

“Nosedive” by Hatchie

Thomas Machacz, Collegian Staff

Just months after the release of her album, “Giving the World Away,” indie dream-pop artist Hatchie has dropped another stylish single. “Nosedive” is a strong-armed shift in style from the album, bringing industrial noise music and simple post-punk melodies together in one slickly produced package. While Hatchie’s music has always been reminiscent of 1980s and 90s alternative bands, like Cocteau Twins and Siouxsie Sioux, “Nosedive” unveils another, much darker side of the artist. The single’s stark lyrics revel in the self-destruction that comes with youthful experimentation. An aggressive and synth-y driving beat reminiscent of early Nine Inch Nails makes this an infectious listen, forceful and, simply put, extremely cool.

“Work It Out” by Matt Watson

Sierra Thornton, Collegian Staff

Coming off his debut album, “SEE YOU THERE,” Matt Watson is a refreshing entry into the indie and hyperpop genre. The song’s production feels both youthful and disheartening with the pitched-up synths. The lyrics themselves also amplify this by the minimal hope they still have, thus making it seem like false promises and optimism. The meaning behind the song is partially about his internet persona growing, since Matt Watson has a shared YouTube channel called “SuperMega.” If you’re fans of Joji, Glass Animals or Matt Maltese, then Matt Watson will be a great addition to your playlist’s roster.

“Surfing in Iceland” by Goth Babe

Kate Devitt, Collegian Staff

Alternative/indie pop band Goth Babe, formed by Griffin Washburn and best known for their song “Weekend Friend,” released their second EP of 2022 earlier this month. The first song on the EP, “Surfing in Iceland,” combines Goth Babe’s upbeat, summer-y synths with a gloomier lyrical flow. The song was written about Griffin Washburn’s recent and tragic life events; in February he lost all his belongings to an unexpected house fire, including years worth of unreleased music. Just one month after he lost his house, Washburn flew to Iceland to produce music for an upcoming film. With resilience, Washburn spent his time there surfing, snowboarding and creating music. In his song “Surfing in Iceland,” Washburn repeats the line, “Don’t try to be in control, it will never turn out.” Reflecting on his misfortune, he manages to create an uplifting yet mournful song about finding solace amidst loss. If you need a pick-me-up song to cure the cold-weather blues, make sure to add this song to your queue.

“Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage

Shannon Moore, Assistant Arts Editor

Since its release, “Rich Flex” has become a viral sensation. Drake’s opening bars have been meme-ifed plenty over the last couple of weeks and is certainly the most memorable moment on the track. Aside from Drake’s goofy into, this is a classic trap beat rap trap. 21 Savage starts off strong with a fast flow over an intense hi-hat track, delivering lyrics about his usual adventures with strip clubs and guns. He brings in a different type of energy and intensity, something Drake’s been lacking lately in his previous projects. His vigor aids Drake, and it’s clear once Drake finally comes in. With a switch to a darker piano beat, Drake delivers the usual lines about his sex life and high status but with a new invigoration. 21 Savage allows Drake to get back to what he does best, gloating his ego and flexing on everyone else. “Rich Flex” is from the album “Her Loss,” released on Nov. 4.