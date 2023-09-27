UPC hosts ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ night

On Friday, Sept. 22 the University Programming Council (UPC) aired “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” throughout the weekend in the Student Union’s Black Box Theater. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the movie is a tale of strength, teamwork and loyalty.

In the movie, brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported into two warring worlds amid a major plumbing job. Luigi is transported into the universe of Bowser (Jack Black), the villainous leader of the Koopas. Bowser has claimed a powerful Super Star and wishes to marry Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) – a move that will put the citizens of Peach’s land, the Mushroom Kingdom, at risk. Mario happens to land in the Mushroom Kingdom and wastes no time in trying to locate his brother with the help of the Princess, who is also looking to protect her kingdom.

Along the way, they are aided by Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), a resident of the Kingdom, as well as King Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen). An interesting series of events unfold as Peach tricks Bowser into thinking she will marry him, before jilting him at the altar. Meanwhile, Mario rescues Luigi, and together, they trap Bowser.

The movie conveys valuable lessons and shows commendable character growth. Mario and Luigi are initially looked down upon by their family for their lack of professional success, but their heroic actions garner their due respect. Luigi has a great deal of character development. At first, the green-uniformed brother comes across as jumpy and cowardly, but upon his release from Bowser, his interventions are key in helping Mario fight the villain.

One high point of the film is Bowser’s love song to Princess Peach, which drew laughter from the audience. The incorporation of the “Super Mario Bros.” theme music throughout the film was something I found clever.

At the UPC event this weekend, many students came to watch the film. Some had already seen the movie, whilst others had come to watch it for the first time. Anh Thy Nguyen, a freshman architecture major was among those who had already watched the movie.

“I think it was really fun – I really had an enjoyable time watching it,” Nguyen said.

Freshman public health science major Sophia Bertrand and freshman psychology major Leila Mukdissi were watching the film for the first time.

“I love Jack Black, I think he’s awesome…I don’t really know anything about Mario, so I’m excited to learn about his story,” Mukdissi said.

Bertrand was excited to see the movie as she used to play the “Super Mario Bros.” game which the movie is based on. “It’s like the game coming to life,” Bertrand said.

Friday’s screening almost featured the “Barbie” movie — which was not only the highest-grossing film this year in the U.S., but also Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing film — but it was shelved by UPC.

“The provider we work with – they weren’t able to get the rights from Warner Bros. to show ‘Barbie’ this weekend, but we will be trying to show it later this semester,” Liana Chan, a senior nutrition and public health major and UPC associate director, said.

