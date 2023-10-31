Haim’s “Days Are Gone”: 10 years later

In 2013, the indie music scene was still regulated to the sphere of alternative listening. Great music was being made. “Modern Vampires of the City” had been released in the late spring and Blood Orange released his sophomore album the same year. Emblematic of the tumbler era, indie music was reaching new audiences and its influence was spreading. Unlike today, where more female artists compose the indie genre, 2013 indie was still mainly male-dominated. Lana Del Ray had found fame, and Tegan and Sara had occupied the genre for years, but women were still steering for that center point. When Haim burst onto the indie scene in 2013 they brought a new sound and era for indie and rock that would reverberate into our current conceptions of indie.

Sept. 27, 2023 marked the 10-year anniversary of Haim’s debut album “Days are Gone.” By working on lyrics with production as story creation, Haim created a sonic illustration of the emotion relayed in their songs. “Days Are Gone” is not bound to only inspiration from the rock bands Haim grew up listening to but intertwines R&B and hip-hop music styles from around Los Angeles. Haim sought to experiment with creating a distinct sound for themselves that could still leave room for something new. In doing so, they cultivated new spaces within the indie world for a new understanding of rock performance.

For sisters Este, Danielle and Alana, who grew up performing together in a family band, making music together was a pursuit that organically came to fruition. Haim’s debut album was released Sept. 27, 2013 after releasing a short EP titled “Forever,” the title track appearing on the album. The Haim sisters worked on writing and producing the album alongside Ariel Reichstad — who would become a frequent collaborator for Haim’s music — Ludwig Göransson and James Ford. “Days Are Gone” went to number six on the Billboard 200 and was listed at 64 by Pitchfork for the best albums of 2010-2014. On July 12, the band announced a 10th anniversary edition of the album. “Days Are Gone (10th Anniversary Edition)” featured eight new tracks that included remixes and three new songs. One of those songs was the official release of “Better Off,” a song that had only been featured on the “Forever” EP.

There were six official songs released off the album. The overall sound of the album, drums and uses of synthesizers have become a staple of the band’s sound in subsequent years. “Forever” was the first single released off the album; the song follows the mental state of someone who is the only reason why a relationship is still going. A clapping beat comprises the chorus, drawing in the listener to engage with the song. “The Wire,” being the most notable of the singles released, showcases all three members singing verses rather than leaving their collective voices to harmonizing in choruses. This song became a landscape for the different vocal contributions of the group and showed that the sisters’ unique vocal strengths could bring a new dimension to a song. “My Song Five” showcases unique tonal shifts between verse, chorus and bridge. Rather than using the bridge as just a lyrical shift of the song, the production along with higher pitched singing turns the bridge into a complete tonal deviation. The plays with production are essential to Haim’s storytelling in their music.

“Days Are Gone” is as experiential as it is assured in its direction. Since its release, Haim has built upon the work they first started in their debut album by using sound to recreate scenes and build tonal worlds. In the 10 years that have passed since “Days are Gone,” Haim has gone on to release two more albums, headline three tours and receive four Grammy nominations. Their debut album captured a focus that has only continued to grow with each new release. Stevie Nicks, one of their influences, has notably cited their work as influencing her life. Haim’s debut depicted moments and emotions expelled into expressive performances that have been carried on throughout their career.

