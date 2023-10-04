Roll Over White, Double Vizion and Stock Goblin perform at The Drake

Local Mojo, an independent student-run organization, lit up The Drake on Thursday, Sept. 28 with a concert showcasing local bands Roll Over White, Double Vizion and Stock Goblin.

The University of Massachusetts alumni and students who comprised the three bands put on an incredible show, and Local Mojo members expressed their anticipation for the performances.

“I’m looking forward to kinda seeing how all these bands play cohesively together,” Local Mojo President Emily Donovan said. “I feel like each of them have a different vibe, that’s why we kind of want to bring them together.”

Salvi Lograsso, the Local Mojo chair of directing media, also noted that though each band has different aspects to them, they also have similarities. “They’re not really trying to be someone else, they’re trying to be themselves,” he said. “That’s super important when it comes to listening to live music. You don’t want to hear the same thing you hear on Spotify, on your Discover Weekly, you want to hear something new. And that’s what we offer at Local Mojo.”

This was evident through the bands’ performances, which were wonderfully unique in bringing each of their setlists to life with a new sound.

The first to take the stage was Stock Goblin. This was their first show with Local Mojo, and their second time playing at The Drake. They played a mix of covers, such as “Use Me” by Bill Withers, “Where’d All the Time Go?” by Dr. Dog and several more. The band performed original songs like “Kiss Me Where it Hurts,” which included an instrument-swap for a few band members. The songs received an enthusiastic reception from the crowd with people clapping and singing along.

“It’s so odd to write a song and hear you all sing it,” lead singer Dylan Waters said.

Double Vizion followed, opening with intense guitar and drums, as well as a special notice that their fathers were in the audience. Each of the band members’ fathers stood proudly in the back, watching on and singing along to a few of the band’s new songs that they announced would be released later that night in their EP “Empty Barstools.”

Last but certainly not least was Roll Over White. Their last performance at The Drake was in January 2023, but they were welcomed back as though no time had passed at all. The band members, who have been playing together since high school expressed how amazing it was to come back after months and still have a crowd to sing along with them. They also included a number of unreleased songs in their setlist, which the audience was enthusiastic to learn.

Notably, the Roll Over White lead singer of the band is also the drummer. This takes an incredible amount of coordination, especially with such complex drumming.

The vibrant display of talent at The Drake was a testament to the thriving music scene in Amherst, emphasizing the importance supporting local artists in the community.

Donovan spoke to the core mission of Local Mojo, which is to celebrate and support local artists. “I think it’s important that people know that this live music is happening all the time in Amherst, that’s what we’re all about, that’s what we want to bring together,” she said.

She also compared it to going to bars or frat parties, noting that live shows are much more interesting and “something everyone should give a try to.” Given the remarkable performances by the three bands, it’s no wonder why.

Naomi Bloom can be reached at [email protected].