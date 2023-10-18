Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

The hyperpop to shoegaze pipeline

Jane Remover and underscores are forging a new path further from their hyperpop roots
Courtesy+of+Jane+Removers+Spotify
Gallery2 Photos
Courtesy of Jane Remover’s Spotify
By Andrew Freeman, Collegian Correspondent
October 18, 2023

Jane Remover and underscores: both young, both producing music since they were even younger and both pioneers in the hyperpop landscape. With the release of their respective debut albums in 2021, underscores and Jane Remover immediately cemented themselves as the premier artists to watch in the growing landscape of hyperpop, showing immense creative potential with each project.

Over the course of an hour, Jane Remover’s “Frailty” plays with mellow strings, whiny synths, crushing walls of noise, bumping dance riffs and distorted guitars. While hyperpop as a genre is known for being hard to pin down, “Frailty” took this definition to new lengths, blending notes of dance, rock, shoegaze and more across 13 songs.

The first five songs in the track list wonderfully display this quality, through the solemn guitars of “goldfish,” the refined hyperpop sounds of “your clothes,” the undeniable dance floor killer “misplace,” the indie rock tones of “pretender” and the crushing electric guitars of “search party.” It all makes for a delightful smorgasbord of a sonic experience. Lyrically, the album is more refined than most of the genre’s contemporaries, which were best known for playful internet slang and deeply unserious, hilarious song topics.

Courtesy of underscores’ Spotify

Coming in at nearly half the runtime of “Frailty,” underscores’ debut “fishmonger” made a dent of its own in the genre just seven months prior. In a similar fashion to Remover, “fishmonger” contains hints of punk, indie pop, rock and a refined palette of sounds which were common within hyperpop back in 2021.

On tracks like “Bozo bozo bozo” and “Del mar county fair 2008,” underscores traded genre keystones like a standard verse/chorus format or a beat drop for a more creatively-enticing and significantly more unique formula. Others such as “Second hand embarrassment” and “Kinko’s field trip 2006” feature pounding guitar passages, making for some of the most shining moments on the album.

Since the release of these projects, underscores has released a recent full-length album, “Wallsocket.” Assembled with fewer hyperpop hallmarks, the album opts for more guitar grooves, thick riffs and massive shoegaze-esque wall of sound climaxes. It even features the first long-awaited collaboration between the two artists: “Uncanny long arms.”

Remover has released five singles, two of which are taken directly from her upcoming album, “Census Designated,” which will also feature extended versions of two other singles. Of these singles, two take a strong turn toward shoegaze, featuring fat walls of guitar and drum layers. Another takes the form of a somber drone track, though none of them feature the typical electronic sounds of her previous work.

Though the two artists helped to define hyperpop, their step away from the typical sounds of the genre feels more personal than simply rejecting the current state of the genre. Given the lyrical content of both artists’ work, it seems the pioneers have found the means to better translate their vision into sonic art. While hyperpop will surely miss two of its most important artists, their recent output promises fans that there is more fantastic art on the way.

“Wallsocket” is currently available for streaming, and “Census Designated” will release this Friday, Oct. 20.

Andrew C. Freeman can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2023
Where’s my criticism?
Where’s my criticism?
International Archaeology Day Fair takes visitors back in time at Bromery Arts Plaza
International Archaeology Day Fair takes visitors back in time at Bromery Arts Plaza
Student Alliance for Israel organizes vigil for Israelis
Student Alliance for Israel organizes vigil for Israelis
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: A concert film spectacle beyond our wildest dreams
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour': A concert film spectacle beyond our wildest dreams
Celebrating Latinx Heritage Month
Album cover courtesy of Slauson Malone 1/ Bandcamp.
Slauson Malone 1 soars to a higher level on “Excelsior”
More in Archives
Students for Justice in Palestine and Interlink Publishing host ‘Israel, Palestine, and the Claims of Belonging: A Conversation of Jews and Palestinians’
Students for Justice in Palestine and Interlink Publishing host ‘Israel, Palestine, and the Claims of Belonging: A Conversation of Jews and Palestinians’
Twenty years of School of Rock
Twenty years of 'School of Rock'
Instagram activism is not real activism
Instagram activism is not real activism
The Latinx American Cultural Center is an inclusive space for UMass’ Latin American Diaspora
The Latinx American Cultural Center is an inclusive space for UMass’ Latin American Diaspora
Latinos Unidos connects Latinx students on the UMass campus
Latinos Unidos connects Latinx students on the UMass campus
Photo courtesy of IMDB.
‘Stop Making Sense:’ the Talking Heads share their once-in-a-lifetime concert film
More in Arts & Living
Photo courtesy of Mt. Joy Band.
Mt. Joy plays two rousing nights at MGM Music Hall
Image courtesy of IMDb.
'The Exorcist: Believer’ is an awkward and incomplete attempt to elevate the iconic
Image via Asthmatic Kitty Records/ Sufjan Stevens
Sufjan Stevens embarks on a divine exploration of love with ‘Javelin’
Photo courtesy of HBO.
Late night returns to the airwaves
Photo courtesy of Asha Baron.
My summer on a boat
Utopia album cover courtesy of Genius.
Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ lacks self-awareness in the face of the Astroworld tragedy
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *