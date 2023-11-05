UMass men’s club hockey dominates in 9-0 win over Bryant

The Massachusetts men’s club hockey team defeated Bryant at home on Friday night by a score of 9-0. The Minutemen (4-4-1) began their lead when Dylan LaMonica scored in the first period, a mere eight minutes into the game.

“We knew we had to win [Friday], if not all three games this weekend, so the energy was higher in the locker room,” LaMonica said. “…I think it carried us throughout the game.”

LaMonica’s goal certainly aided the Minutemen’s spirit. By the end of the first period, Mitchell Rickert lengthened their lead to 2-0 with the help of Will Trischitta.

Within the second period, five more goals were scored. Trischitta scored the first goal of the period, furthering UMass’ lead. JD Anderson and Chris Roy were up next, scoring goals 4 and 5 for UMass. Rickert delivered once more, getting his second goal in for UMass to round out the second period.

Despite their 7-0 lead, the Minutemen did not relent. Determined to keep their potential shutout alive, the players returned to the ice with anticipation for the third period and did not disappoint.

Elias Holunga delivered two more goals on behalf of UMass in the last few minutes of the game to solidify UMass’ victory.

Trey Peterson was a crucial contributor to UMass’ dominant performance in goal. Peterson blocked every goal attempt by the Bulldogs (0-2-1).

“All the boys were there to support each other,” LaMonica said. “I thought we played great as a whole. As a whole, we were there every single time … I think we’re ready to roll, I think we’re going to go in [with the] same energy, play the same way and just continue to play as a team and hopefully it will work out for us.”

UMass will play next against Norwich on Nov. 5, looking to improve their record. Puck drop at Kreitzberg Arena is set for 3:30 p.m.

“I think [Friday] was the first time all season, I think all the coaches would agree too, that we played a full 60-minute hockey game all over the ice,” head coach Mike DeFazio said. “The forwards played well, the defense played great, obviously [Peterson] had a shutout.”

Rylee Davis can be reached at [email protected].