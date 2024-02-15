Chalk+is+back

The University of Massachusetts Student Government Association (SGA) held their weekly meeting on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cape Cod Lounge of the Student Union.

The 1905th regular meeting opened with Sabrina Schimscheimer, a representative from MASSPIRG, who explained recent efforts regarding renewable energy, textbook selling practices and expanding the Bottle Bill, a law stating that $0.05 will be given for the return of beverage containers

Vice President Josh Gauthier announced that in his recent meeting with Ruben P. Sança, Executive Director of Recreation and Wellbeing, he addressed recent concerns about the banning of chalk at the Recreation Center. After discussion, chalk is now unbanned (2024-S032) and able to be used again for lifting and powerlifting in designated areas.

Gauthier said that Sança is “a really commendable person and a really nice guy” and “a friend to SGA.” Additionally, Gauthier met with Cabinet members throughout the week and assigned people to advisory boards and committees.

Speaker Jackie Fallon announced that the nomination period for SGA elections is extended by one week, and reminded the Senate that they all must rerun for their positions.

New Secretary of the Registry, Naicha Christophe, who was sworn in during Special Orders when 2024-SO28 was passed, spoke to her assumption of the position and said that she is “still getting [her] bearings around the Student Union,” but will uphold her duties by improving communication between Registered Student Organizations and the SGA, and by making herself and the SGA more accessible. Additionally, she will focus on honoring Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Expression in her position as Secretary of the Registry.

Attorney General Ian Harvey explained the three motions that were passed: 2024-SO31 passed to “reallocate hours within the capacity we have allocated to us already” and 2024-S33, a resolution thanking Bernadette Stark for her work as Directing Attorney of the Student Legal Services Office and an agency of the Student Government Association for seven years. Many SGA members spoke to Stark’s impact on them and the SGA and expressed their gratitude.

Secretary of University Policy Christine Wanjiru explained her efforts recently putting together a “Meet the Agencies Event,” to help agencies with “getting more student involvement.”

Colin Humphreyes, chair of the Undergraduate Services Committee shared his updates on food security. He discussed the announcement of the construction of a “permanent basic needs” facility on campus, and space allocated for the next month as a place to donate non-perishable foods and the restarting of the Food Recovery Network, to redistribute uneaten dining hall food to students in need.

During the Committee of the Whole, the Senate delegated different campus areas to hang posters regarding the upcoming elections.

