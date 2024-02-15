Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian
A free and responsible press serving the UMass community since 1890

Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Chalk is back

SGA members discuss momentum gained in ongoing and new projects for the 2024 spring semester
Chalk+is+back
Dylan Nguyễn
Byline photo of Abby Joyce
By Abby Joyce, Assistant News Editor
February 15, 2024

The University of Massachusetts Student Government Association (SGA) held their weekly meeting on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cape Cod Lounge of the Student Union.

The 1905th regular meeting opened with Sabrina Schimscheimer, a representative from MASSPIRG, who explained recent efforts regarding renewable energy, textbook selling practices and expanding the Bottle Bill, a law stating that $0.05 will be given for the return of beverage containers

Vice President Josh Gauthier announced that in his recent meeting with Ruben P. Sança, Executive Director of Recreation and Wellbeing, he addressed recent concerns about the banning of chalk at the Recreation Center. After discussion, chalk is now unbanned (2024-S032) and able to be used again for lifting and powerlifting in designated areas.

Gauthier said that Sança is “a really commendable person and a really nice guy” and “a friend to SGA.” Additionally, Gauthier met with Cabinet members throughout the week and assigned people to advisory boards and committees.

Speaker Jackie Fallon announced that the nomination period for SGA elections is extended by one week, and reminded the Senate that they all must rerun for their positions.

New Secretary of the Registry, Naicha Christophe, who was sworn in during Special Orders when 2024-SO28 was passed, spoke to her assumption of the position and said that she is “still getting [her] bearings around the Student Union,” but will uphold her duties by improving communication between Registered Student Organizations and the SGA, and by making herself and the SGA more accessible. Additionally, she will focus on honoring Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Expression in her position as Secretary of the Registry.

Attorney General Ian Harvey explained the three motions that were passed: 2024-SO31 passed to “reallocate hours within the capacity we have allocated to us already” and 2024-S33, a resolution thanking Bernadette Stark for her work as Directing Attorney of the Student Legal Services Office and an agency of the Student Government Association for seven years. Many SGA members spoke to Stark’s impact on them and the SGA and expressed their gratitude.

Secretary of University Policy Christine Wanjiru explained her efforts recently putting together a “Meet the Agencies Event,” to help agencies with “getting more student involvement.”

Colin Humphreyes, chair of the Undergraduate Services Committee shared his updates on food security. He discussed the announcement of the construction of a “permanent basic needs” facility on campus, and space allocated for the next month as a place to donate non-perishable foods and the restarting of the Food Recovery Network, to redistribute uneaten dining hall food to students in need.

During the Committee of the Whole, the Senate delegated different campus areas to hang posters regarding the upcoming elections.

Abby Joyce can be reached at [email protected]
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in 2024
UMass hockey set to battle with top ranked Boston College
UMass hockey set to battle with top ranked Boston College
Technology is the culprit for shortened attention spans
Technology is the culprit for shortened attention spans
Beauty doesn’t equal morality
Beauty doesn’t equal morality
The debate between STEM and humanities must end
The debate between STEM and humanities must end
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass defeats league-leading Richmond 69-59 on the road
Daily Collegian (2024)
Cross’ double-double, UMass’ rebounding lead upset win at Richmond
More in Archives
Daily Collegian (2024)
URI hands UMass 12th consecutive loss, wins 86-64
Daily Collegian (2024)
UMass finally clears road hump in marquee win at A-10 leaders Richmond
Let’s Be Friends Music hosts winter festival
Let’s Be Friends Music hosts winter festival
Music for the smitten, delusional and bitter lover
Music for the smitten, delusional and bitter lover
Third places are disappearing
Third places are disappearing
Isenberg School of Management hosts panel with Kyiv School of Economics president
Isenberg School of Management hosts panel with Kyiv School of Economics president
More in Campus News
A conversation with Chancellor Reyes
A conversation with Chancellor Reyes
‘Let them cook,’ Vice President Gauthier says
‘Let them cook,’ Vice President Gauthier says
Photo courtesy of Flickr.
Latinos Unidos conecta estudiantes Latinx en el campus de UMass
UMass lecture explores W.E.B. Du Bois’ intellectual relationship with George Padmore
UMass lecture explores W.E.B. Du Bois’ intellectual relationship with George Padmore
Students hold protest condemning police activity on campus
Students hold protest condemning police activity on campus
Faculty and students rally in support of the 57 arrested during the Whitmore sit-in
Faculty and students rally in support of the 57 arrested during the Whitmore sit-in
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Massachusetts Daily Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *