New projects unveiled at SGA meeting

SGA discussed many motions and concluded the meeting with a bonding event
Dylan Nguyễn
By Sydney Warren, Collegian Staff
February 29, 2024

On Wednesday, Feb 28., the University of Massachusetts Student Government Association held their 1907th regular meeting in the Cape Cod Lounge. In the meeting, members talked about upcoming events and projects that have started, and a new motion was passed.

The meeting began with a short presentation from MASSPIRG. Two members of the organization discussed upcoming events for the month of March. MASSPIRG Campus Organizer Sabrina Schimscheimer spoke about a 100 percent renewable energy lobby day with Rep. Mindy Domb, which would promote transitioning the state to greener energy. In addition to this event, there is a promotion for students to turn in their mail in ballots on March 5 and “Hungry Free Campus Lobby Day” in Boston on March 27.

Speaker Jackie Fallon mentioned that SGA and the Graduate Student Senate (GSS) can speak with the current vice chancellor candidates during meetings in the Whitmore Administration Building. These meetings are a way for members to ask questions and give feedback on what these candidates are doing. The vice chancellor has power over offices like the Dean of Students Office, Center for Counseling and Psychological Health, the Recreation Center and more. These discussions are an informal, community forum.

Additionally, Fallon mentioned that the SGA banquet planning board is up and running and the banquet will be held on May 11.

During Agency Reports, Secretary of Sustainability Jack Minella provided information about the upcoming Earth Day celebration. According to him, the team already had a planning meeting and he met with his undersecretary to get it started.

Minella said it’s a “big sustainability event in the spring.”

Chair Colin Humphries announced that on Friday in the CEPA office, room 309 in the Student Union, there will be a student food closet opening.

“It’s very exciting news,” said Humphries. “We’ve been fighting for this for a long time. There will be opportunities through SGA and not through SGA to help support them.”

CEPA is collecting donations and distributing them to those in need. There will be many opportunities for students to donate starting this Friday. CEPA will be maintaining the food supply closet.

Fallon stated that there are “five new amazing senators” who were sworn in later in the meeting.

Motions 2024-SO29, 2024-SO30 and 2024-SO31 called for Dale Leone, Kiera Cook, Daniella Paulino, Jacob Halohan and Julia Demarco to be sworn into the senate.

At the end of the meeting, a new motion was passed after much conversation. Motion 2024-S034 was sponsored by Attorney General Ian Harvey, Secretary of Sustainability Jack Minella and Senator Timafei Hushchyn. This motion was centered around light pollution, where traditional streetlights and post-top lights offer a harmful glare for people and wildlife. The motion is a way to offer change to the outdoor lighting on campus, making it so more energy is saved and there is a direct purpose for the lighting.

After much discussion about the wording of the motion and other factors, the motion was passed.

To conclude the night, SGA held a scavenger hunt bonding event for their members.

Sydney Warren can be reached at [email protected].
