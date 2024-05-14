ft. Ishaan! (With Guest Host Kelly)

On Episode 5 of Tattoo Talks, the tables turn and host Ishaan finds himself in the hot seat, interviewed by Collegian Creative Director Kelly McMahan! Discover the fascinating stories behind Ishaan’s eclectic array of tattoos, from the enigmatic allure of an M.C. Escher masterpiece and a tantric tapestry to the cosmic depths of a tesseract and a stellar black hole. Join them as seemingly disparate symbols weave together into a captivating exploration of true skin and the artistry that adorns it, only on Tattoo Talks!