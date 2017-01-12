Scrolling Headlines:

UMass football hosts Maine at Fenway Park in 2017 -

January 12, 2017

UMass men’s basketball snaps losing streak and upsets Dayton Wednesday night at Mullins Center -

January 11, 2017

UMass women’s track and field takes second at Dartmouth Relays -

January 10, 2017

UMass hockey falls to No. 5 Boston University at Frozen Fenway -

January 8, 2017

UMass professor to make third appearance on ‘Jeopardy!’ -

January 8, 2017

UMass women’s basketball suffers brutal loss on road against Saint Joseph’s -

January 7, 2017

UMass men’s basketball drops thirds straight, falls to VCU 81-64 -

January 7, 2017

UMass men’s basketball drops tightly-contested conference matchup against George Mason Wednesday night -

January 4, 2017

Late-game defense preserves UMass women’s basketball’s win against rival Rhode Island -

January 4, 2017

AIC shuts out UMass hockey 3-0 at Mullins Center -

January 4, 2017

UMass professor to appear as contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’ Thursday night -

January 4, 2017

Penalties plague UMass hockey in Mariucci Classic championship game -

January 2, 2017

UMass men’s basketball falls in A-10 opener to St. Bonaventure and its veteran backcourt -

December 30, 2016

UMass woman’s basketball ends FIU Holiday Classic with 65-47 loss to Drexel -

December 29, 2016

UMass men’s basketball finishes non-conference schedule strong with win over Georgia State -

December 28, 2016

Brett Boeing joins UMass hockey for second half of season -

December 28, 2016

Winning Hult Prize team at UMass to travel to semi-finals of competition in March -

December 28, 2016

UMass women’s basketball drops first game of FIU Holiday Classic -

December 27, 2016

Donte Clark, late run lift UMass men’s basketball over Rider in Gotham Classic finale -

December 23, 2016

Mullins Center embracing energy conservation in new renovations -

December 21, 2016

UMass football hosts Maine at Fenway Park in 2017

Posted by on January 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Collegian file photo

Collegian file photo

The Massachusetts football team will play its first-ever game inside the hallowed confines of Fenway Park in 2017.

UMass will host Maine on Saturday Nov. 11 as part of a three-game package this winter at Fenway, Fenway Sports Management announced Thursday.

The November tilt was originally slated to be played at McGuirk Stadium, which will feature five of the Minutemen’s six home games in 2017 after their partnership with Kraft Sports Group concluded, ending any games at Gillette Stadium for future seasons.

“We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with the Boston Red Sox to bring the Commonwealth’s Flagship football program to Boston to play in iconic Fenway Park next fall,” Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said in a press release Thursday. “This is a special opportunity for UMass that will undoubtedly attract the attention of fans throughout New England. Our sincere thanks to the Red Sox leadership for working with us to bring UMass football to Fenway in 2017.”

Brown University and Dartmouth College will kick off “Football at Fenway” series on Nov. 10 with UMass taking the field the following day. Boston College will take on Connecticut on Nov 18 to conclude the series.

“The tradition and prestige of Fenway Park means so much to the people of Massachusetts,” coach Mark Whipple said in the release. “We are excited to host a New England opponent in Boston next fall. This is another meaningful step for our UMass football program.”

The Minutemen won’t be the only UMass team to play at Fenway Park in 2017. UMass hockey participated in Frozen Fenway last weekend in a 5-3 loss to Boston University, and there is the possibility of the Beanpot baseball tournament returning to the Fens this spring.

Kyle DaLuz can be reached at kdaluz@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @Kyle_DaLuz.

Filed under Archives, Fall Sports, Football, Headlines, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment