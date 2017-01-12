UMass football hosts Maine at Fenway Park in 2017

Posted by Kyle DaLuz on January 12, 2017

The Massachusetts football team will play its first-ever game inside the hallowed confines of Fenway Park in 2017.

UMass will host Maine on Saturday Nov. 11 as part of a three-game package this winter at Fenway, Fenway Sports Management announced Thursday.

The November tilt was originally slated to be played at McGuirk Stadium, which will feature five of the Minutemen’s six home games in 2017 after their partnership with Kraft Sports Group concluded, ending any games at Gillette Stadium for future seasons.

“We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with the Boston Red Sox to bring the Commonwealth’s Flagship football program to Boston to play in iconic Fenway Park next fall,” Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said in a press release Thursday. “This is a special opportunity for UMass that will undoubtedly attract the attention of fans throughout New England. Our sincere thanks to the Red Sox leadership for working with us to bring UMass football to Fenway in 2017.”

Brown University and Dartmouth College will kick off “Football at Fenway” series on Nov. 10 with UMass taking the field the following day. Boston College will take on Connecticut on Nov 18 to conclude the series.

“The tradition and prestige of Fenway Park means so much to the people of Massachusetts,” coach Mark Whipple said in the release. “We are excited to host a New England opponent in Boston next fall. This is another meaningful step for our UMass football program.”

The Minutemen won’t be the only UMass team to play at Fenway Park in 2017. UMass hockey participated in Frozen Fenway last weekend in a 5-3 loss to Boston University, and there is the possibility of the Beanpot baseball tournament returning to the Fens this spring.

