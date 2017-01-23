SGA president selects new vice president

Posted by Jack Martin on January 23, 2017

Student Government Association president Anthony Vitale hired Lily Wallace, senior political science and BDIC major, as his vice president on Dec. 20, filling a vacancy left by former vice president Nick Rampone.

Wallace currently serves as acting vice president of the SGA. She will speak in front of the Senate on Jan. 30 to be officially confirmed as vice president. In her new role, she will serve as Vitale’s chief advisor. She will also be the mediator to the University’s area governments.

She was hired as the undersecretary of university policy last year and also worked as the front desk manager at the SGA office.

“Lily is extremely qualified for this position and has terrific plans for our organization,” Vitale wrote in an email sent by the SGA.

After Rampone resigned to study abroad in Shanghai, China, an application was made available to all UMass students. Eight students applied and were interviewed by Vitale. A hiring committee made up of senior members of the SGA reviewed each application and assisted Vitale in choosing an appointee.

Wallace said she applied for the position because she wants to help create policies that affect campus life.

“Being a political science major, I’m really interested in policy,” she stated. “What’s really going to help students down the line is institutionalized policy.”

Wallace said her main goal of this semester is to work with registered student organizations to build relationships and ensure that no organization feels isolated.

Wallace worked as a DJ trainer and a radio host at WMUA. She said she understands that some organizations may feel isolated from the SGA, so she is excited to reach out to organizations to better understand their needs.

She said her work with different student groups on campus was a reason she was chosen for the position. Aside from working with WMUA, she works for the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life, which seeks to “foster an informed, caring and supportive campus community for students of all backgrounds and beliefs,” according to its web page.

Wallace also works with the Real Food Challenge, which calls for 20 percent of the University’s food to be from local, economic and humane food sources by 2020.

She believes her work on campus diversity was another major contributor in Vitale’s decision to hire her.

“I think it’s important to support our fellow students in creating a campus climate that supports compassion and understanding,” she said.

Wallace, along with other students, helped create the UMass Interfaith Alliance, which plans social events to connect students to a religiously diverse group of people.

For the past three years she has been a resident assistant for Crampton Hall’s Nuance: Multicultural Student Program, which “strives to give its residents an insight into current issues of social justice and diversity,” according to the building’s web page.

She also wants to address LGBTQIA issues, like adding more gender neutral bathrooms on campus.

Wallace said her work in civic engagement will help her become an effective member of the executive cabinet.

