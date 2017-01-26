Scrolling Headlines:

Theft reported in Cance Hall

Posted by on January 26, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Robert Rigo/Collegian

The University of Massachusetts Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 between the hours of 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. in Cance Hall.

According to a crime alert that was emailed to students the victim of the theft, whose room was unoccupied and unlocked when entered by the currently unknown subjects, reported that numerous items were taken from his room.

The crime alert lists “a black HP game computer with a red keyboard, a blue and orange bomber jacket, a black suitcase and a significant amount of cash,” as some of the items reported stolen.

The UMPD is still searching for the three individuals pictured in photographs that accompanied the crime alert, and is requesting that anyone with information contact UMPD Officer Lisa Billiel.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Jami Dunn can be reached at jamidunn@umass.edu.

