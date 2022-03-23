Arrest made in connection to hit-and-run incident involving UMass student

The suspect is not a UMass student, according to reports

Police located and arrested a suspect Wednesday night in connection to a hit-and-run incident involving a University of Massachusetts student.

According to a press release from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, police arrested an individual who was alleged to be driving at the time of the crash at around 7 p.m. in his residence in Northampton. The suspect is not a UMass student.

He will be arraigned in the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Thursday morning on multiple charges.

The release also noted that the “victim remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center” after being “badly injured” from the incident.

The crash will continue to be investigated by a group of state agencies.

