UMass student struck by a vehicle Monday night, police looking for help finding driver

A University of Massachusetts student was struck by a white SUV while crossing Massachusetts Avenue Monday night. The student, identified as a “20-year-old UMass Amherst student”, was crossing a crosswalk bear Sunset Avenue, when they were struck by a “white or silver, colored SUV traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed,” according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

The driver failed to stop and continued traveling eastbound. The crash is being investigated by UMPD, the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

“We are not only appealing to the public for their help identifying the driver involved in this incident, but appealing to the driver as well,” Steven Gagne, the Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney, said in a statement. “What happened last night is likely weighing on their conscience, and this is their opportunity to do the right thing by coming forward.”

“UMass Police are actively investigating the Monday night hit-and-run accident in close collaboration with the Massachusetts State Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office,” said UMass Spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski. “Police are appealing to the public for their help in identifying the driver involved in the incident, who police say was traveling at a high rate of speed. UMass officials have been in touch with our student’s family to provide support.”

Anyone with any information about the SUV is asked to call the UMPD at 545-2121 or

545-TIPS (8477).

