Suspect in hit-and-run of UMass student arraigned, faces five charges stemming from incident

Jacob A. Delisle, 20, had previously been issued a no-trespass order by UMass Police in March 2021

A Northampton man, identified as Jacob A. Delisle, 20, was arraigned on five charges stemming from a hit-and-run Monday evening involving a University of Massachusetts student.

Delisle pleaded not guilty to charges of “leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; crosswalk violation; misleading a witness; and trespassing,” according to a press release from the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

The misleading a witness charge comes from Delisle “allegedly telling his father that he had struck a deer, causing damage to the SUV that the father later sought to get repaired.”

Deslisle was arrested on Wednesday evening and was subsequently released Thursday upon $5,000 cash bail. The conditions of his bail include refraining from driving and staying away from the UMass campus.

The release also noted that Delisle had previously been issued a no-trespass order from UMass Police in March 2021 after being discovered drinking on campus as a non-student.

The victim remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center.

