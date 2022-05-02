UMPD and APD invested report of a person with a firearm near campus, turned out to be a pellet gun

UMPD and APD investigated a report of a person with a firearm near the Sylvan residential area

An alert sent out at 4 p.m. by the University of Massachusetts is urged students to avoid the area around Renaissance Center located on East Pleasant St. following a response by UMass Police and Amherst Police regarding a person who appeared to be carrying a “rifle or shotgun.”

According to the report, police were searching the woods north of the Sylvan residential area after a witness contacted Amherst Police at approximately 2:30 p.m. The subject appears to be a “light-skinned male, stocky/strong build, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt (possibly with “the Black Dog” written on the back), dark grey sweatpants and white high top sneakers.”

The UMass and surrounding communities are were asked to be aware of the situation and report any sighting of the subject to UMPD at (413) 545-2121 or Amherst Police at 911.

UPDATE: At 5:18 p.m., UMass sent out an alert informing students that there was no longer a threat. UMPD and APD identified the individual in the photo and recovered a pellet gun. “The appropriate enforcement action is being assessed,” reads the alert.

