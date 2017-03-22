Scrolling Headlines:

Holy Cross 10-run eighth inning sinks UMass baseball -

March 22, 2017

UMass students react to Spring Concert lineup -

March 22, 2017

Letter: Vote yes for Amherst -

March 22, 2017

You don’t have to walk alone -

March 22, 2017

Tyler Bogart and D.J. Smith lead UMass men’s lacrosse during three game win streak -

March 22, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse emphasizes defense in approaching games as its key to gaining momentum for conference play -

March 22, 2017

Not much is new in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ though it might not be a bad thing -

March 22, 2017

‘Get Out’ is a satirical horror for the post-Obama generation -

March 22, 2017

UPC releases spring concert lineup -

March 21, 2017

UMass hires Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey as next men’s basketball head coach -

March 21, 2017

Update: Contradicting reports surround Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry, a reported serious contender for UMass men’s basketball head coaching job -

March 21, 2017

Report: Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry a serious contender for UMass men’s basketball head coaching job -

March 21, 2017

SGA reorganizes area governments -

March 21, 2017

Small group of students study during Hatch’s ‘soft opening’ -

March 21, 2017

Lecture addressing Islamophobia to be held Wednesday -

March 21, 2017

UMass women’s lacrosse uses basketball drills to help improve offensive and defensive skills over spring break -

March 21, 2017

Notebook: Report indicates men’s basketball job search could be closing in on leading candidates -

March 21, 2017

North Korea in the tense spotlight -

March 21, 2017

We don’t need more unnecessary features -

March 21, 2017

Ivanka Trump’s role in politics may affect her life in business -

March 21, 2017

Letter: Vote yes for Amherst

Posted by on March 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

(Erica Lowenkron/ Daily Collegian)

To the Editor:

UMass students who are registered to vote in Amherst have a rare opportunity to make a real difference in Amherst’s schoolchildren’s lives this month. The town election on March 28 will include a ballot question to approve a bond issue for building two new elementary schools, under one roof, to replace two old, deteriorating schools. Both of the old schools have serious pollution problems and a history of sickening children and teachers. Both lack partitions between classrooms so noise is a constant distraction. Children with hearing problems and special needs are especially disadvantaged in these environments. Both buildings have mechanical systems that are obsolete and breaking down. The two new small schools will also create a possibility of an Early Childhood Center. Such centers have proven highly successful in neighboring districts and across the country.

To be approved, the ballot question not only must pass by a 2/3rd vote, but also must bring out a substantial number of registered voters in Amherst. Since the many UMass students who are registered to vote count as part of that base, it’s doubly important that students take      the time to go vote on March 28. If the measure fails, Amherst will lose $34 million in state aid. It would then have to re-enter a complex state process, which has many school districts ahead of us in the queue. It may take a minimum of seven years to be considered again for state funds and, realistically, a good deal longer. Inflation and borrowing costs will then be substantially higher and so, too, local taxes. Non-monetary costs will be higher. A number of our good teachers might well leave for better working environments. Student enrollments will also likely fall, depleting monies for the educational program and thus generating more student exits.

Vote Yes for Amherst

Filed under Archives, Columns, Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , ,

Leave A Comment