Scrolling Headlines:

Lucy Cooper and freshman class leads the way early for UMass field hockey -

September 8, 2017

The Sports Editors: S1 E1 – Welcome to the Podcast -

September 8, 2017

UMass Journalism hosts panel on crossing the divide -

September 7, 2017

2017 Football Special Issue -

September 7, 2017

UMass researchers make strides in cancer and chronic infection research -

September 7, 2017

Former UMadata:text/mce-internal,content,%3Cimg%20class%3D%22size-full%20wp-image-125906%22%20src%3D%22http%3A//dailycollegian.com/media/2016/10/police-station-e1477869364154.jpg%22%20alt%3D%22%22%20width%3D%22480%22%20height%3D%22270%22%20/%3Ess student returns to Amherst as police officer -

September 7, 2017

Historical horse barn relocated to Agricultural Learning Center -

September 7, 2017

Redshirt freshman kicker Michael Schreiner is prepared for the high-stakes journey at UMass -

September 7, 2017

A tough start to 2017 for UMass football is met with an even tougher schedule -

September 7, 2017

Andy Isabella making a case for himself as UMass football team’s most dangerous offensive player -

September 7, 2017

Aside from a new system, Ed Pinkham brings a change in culture to UMass football defense -

September 7, 2017

UMass field hockey sets its sights on Final Four -

September 7, 2017

UMass football hosts Old Dominion Saturday in most important game of season -

September 7, 2017

Field Hockey Drops Two on California Trip -

September 7, 2017

We believe in solar eclipses, why not climate change? -

September 7, 2017

Monuments to the past reflecting the present -

September 7, 2017

Billie Eilish’s debut EP is vivid and expertly poised -

September 7, 2017

‘Ingrid Goes West’ is a skin-crawlingly good dark comedy -

September 7, 2017

Anastasio receives A-10 POW honors, UMass preparing for Delaware on Friday -

September 6, 2017

Hundreds gather in Northampton vigil protesting rescindment of DACA -

September 6, 2017

Lucy Cooper and freshman class leads the way early for UMass field hockey

Posted by on September 8, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Jong Man Kim/ Daily Collegian)

Following a disappointing weekend in California, the Massachusetts field hockey team looks to get back in the win column this weekend when it hosts Sacred Heart and Boston University.

After quickly starting out 2-0, the Minutewomen had their record evened out to 2-2 thanks to a pair of losses at the hands of California and No. 13 Stanford.

UMass scored a total of 12 goals this season, half of which are scored by freshmen: Lucy Cooper and Georgie McTear. Cooper leads the Minutewomen in goals with four, while McTear has racked up two of her own. Cooper also has a team-high three assists on the year, showing her ability to be a facilitator for coach Barb Weinberg’s squad.

“I feel pretty good,” Cooper said. “I just want to keep the momentum going and not drop off after the first few games.”

Weinberg expressed high praise for the freshman class and is very excited about their potential.

“Cooper is a very talented player, her speed on the forward line allows her to beat the defense and create high-potential shots on goal,” Weinberg said. “I think this team has a lot of room to improve. We’ve had several younger players step up and give us a lot of minutes.”

Not only is this Cooper’s first year competing for UMass, but she is also working through the transition to college life like any other freshman on campus. If being a student-athlete was not hard enough, she is also transitioning to the United States for the first time as an international student from New Zealand.

“There’s a new style of hockey to get used to, I’ve also been meeting so many great new people and I’ve had a blast taking it all in,” Cooper said. “I hope to help accomplish the team’s goal of making it to the final four and I think it’s realistic if we work as hard as we have been over the course of this season.”

According to Weinberg, the freshman class provides depth off the bench. And playing under the hot California sun forced Weinberg to go to her bench often in order to keep her players fresh.

With two home games this weekend, the Minutewomen hope to build upon what they learned during their trip to California. UMass will play host to Sacred Heart at 5 p.m. on Friday and to Boston University at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Both games will be held at the Gladchuk Sports Complex.

Tyler Movsessian can be reached at tmovsessian@umass.edu and followed on Twitter @MOSEphere.

Filed under Archives, Fall Sports, Field Hockey, Scrolling Headlines, Sports · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment