Scrolling Headlines:

Experienced Ohio State club too much for UMass hockey in 3-0 loss -

October 22, 2017

Season-high 29 saves from Matt Murray proves lone highlight in UMass hockey’s 3-0 shutout loss to Ohio State -

October 22, 2017

UMass football picks up first win of the season in blowout win over Georgia Southern -

October 21, 2017

Student in critical condition after pedestrian-vehicle accident on Friday -

October 21, 2017

UMass women’s soccer fails to secure spot in A-10 tournament with loss to Saint Louis -

October 21, 2017

Struggles with special teams sinks UMass hockey -

October 21, 2017

UMass hockey drops second of the year in 3-1 loss to Ohio State -

October 20, 2017

Amazon textbook contract ending in December 2018 -

October 19, 2017

UMass field hockey heads into crucial A-10 matchup -

October 19, 2017

2017 Hockey Special Issue -

October 19, 2017

International Relations Club tackles tough issues at ‘Foreign Policy Coffee Hour’ -

October 19, 2017

Sexual assault reports spike on campus -

October 19, 2017

Californian students react to wildfires back home -

October 19, 2017

‘My Little Pony: The Movie’ is a surprising animated treat, whether you’re a fan of the show or not -

October 19, 2017

With a young team, Carvel is preparing the UMass hockey team to thrive -

October 19, 2017

Letter: UMass hockey is great, but where are the students? -

October 19, 2017

Boino’s blast gives UMass men’s soccer sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10 -

October 19, 2017

UMass freshmen look to play physical, make an impact and improve early on -

October 19, 2017

UMass hockey sets out to create new program, identity in 2017-18 -

October 19, 2017

Cale Makar: UMass hockey’s crown jewel -

October 19, 2017

Student in critical condition after pedestrian-vehicle accident on Friday

Posted by on October 21, 2017 · Leave a Comment 

Hayley Johnson/Daily Collegian

A University of Massachusetts student is in critical condition after a pedestrian-car accident on Friday night, according to the UMass Police Department, as relayed by News and Media Relations spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski.

Silas Watkins, a 20-year-old UMass student, is at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Eastman Lane, near Sylvan Residential Area and North Apartments.

“Watkins was transported from the scene with severe injuries, including head trauma, by Amherst Fire Department. [Charles] Willingham and a passenger in his vehicle were uninjured,” Blaguszewski said in an email.

The car, driving westbound by 18-year-old Charles Willingham, struck Watkins at approximately 5:48 p.m., according to Blaguszewski.

Initially, UMPD responded to the accident, and then the Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene due to the severity of injuries sustained by Watkins.

According to Blaguszewski, UMPD said solar glare from the setting sun was a factor.

Blaguszewski said police had sent out a prior notice warning drivers of solar glare. The flyer noted that, especially in the late afternoon, solar glare is a driving hazard.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Daniel Fitzgibbons, spokesperson for News and Media Relations, said “all the details are still murky and [News and Media Relations] are still waiting for a police report to be filed.”

Fitzgibbons also explained that Eastman Lane is a town road that runs through campus, which complicated the jurisdiction of the accident.

Amherst Police Department were not available for comment.

This story will be updated as new information is released.

Rebecca Duke Wiesenberg can be reached at rdukewiesenb@umass.edu. Hayley Johnson can be reached at hkjohnson@umass.edu.

Filed under Archives, Campus News, Headlines, News, Scrolling Headlines · Tagged with , , , , ,

Leave A Comment