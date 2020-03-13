UMass suspends in-person classes through the semester

More information will be released next week

The Univeristy of Massachusetts is suspending in-person classes through the end of the semester.

In an email sent March 13, Chancellor Subbaswamy announced that all classes will be held online through May. This includes “laboratory, studio, capstone and graduate courses.”

Students who are remaining on campus for spring break are required to leave by March 21. Students who “are dependent on campus living and dining” will be able to request assistance, according to the email. Information regarding how students can retrieve their belongings from campus will be released next week.

With the exception of “weather-designated essential personnel,” all University employees will be working remotely.

The announcement comes two days after the University announced that it would be transitioning to remote learning temporarily, and would reassess by until April 1.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rebecca Duke Wiesenberg can be reached at [email protected]