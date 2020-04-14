APD Logs: Friday, April 10 – Sunday, April 12

The following police logs are from the Amherst Police Department from Friday, April 10, 2020 to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Friday, April 10, 2020

Assist Citizen

9:52 a.m.: A reporting party stated there was a possible theft. The reporting party was unwilling to talk to dispatch and stated he would only talk to the sergeant or officer in charge. The party wanted to report a possible identity theft, and an officer was sent to his house. The reporting party claimed someone opened a Bank of America account with his information and ordered $65,000 worth of painting equipment. The incident is under investigation, and an incident report was filed.

Disturbance

10:18 a.m.: A reporting party stated a male party in the vicinity of 958 East Pleasant St. verbally assaulted him. The male party came right up to the reporting party and told him he was a “dead man.” At one point, the male party refused to let him pass by him. The reporting party was advised to keep a safe distance from the male party. Three witnesses were at the scene, and an officer took email statements. The male party hid inside his residence and wouldn’t answer the door or acknowledge officers’ attempts to make contact with him. APD has had a history of similar complaints involving him. The male party was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.

Traffic

11:59 a.m.: A reporting party stated the green utility box by Aspen Chase Building One on 615 Main St. had a door open. The door was shut but was unable to lock.

10:10 p.m.: A reporting party stated there was a large bag in the middle of Belchertown Road. The bag was moved out of the road prior to an officer’s arrival.

Assist Other Police Department

3:35 p.m.: APD received a be on the lookout alert from Whatley Police Department for an involved party, last seen on March 27 on River Road just off Route 116 in Whatley. The party was entered missing from WPD.

Animal Administration Services

3:43 p.m.: An officer emptied the waste stations at Amethyst Brook on 187 Pelham Road.

3:44 p.m.: An officer emptied the waste stations at Wentworth Conservation Area on 100 Stanley St.

Animal Complaint

4:16 p.m.: A reporting party stated a sick skunk was stumbling around a trash barrel on Chestnut Street. The reporting party stated they would stand by until an officer arrived to direct the officer to the exact location. The skunk was observed walking a couple steps and falling down as well as a peeling face. The animal was dispatched with one bird-shot round. An incident report was completed.

6:46 p.m.: A party reported a loose terrier-type dog wearing a green harness. The reporting party would not provide a name, phone number or approximate address where the dog was due to not wanting to get involved.

Disturbance

6:21 p.m.: A reporting party stated a male party was repeatedly attempting to enter her house. The party went back to his car and said he had other people on the way as well. The reporting party was initially not forthcoming with how she knew him or why he was there. She then said they met online, and there was a dispute over how much money was owed after a weed transaction. The involved party was driving a black car with an unknown license plate. The involved party stated he drove from out of town to exchange marijuana. He felt that he did not get enough money and was trying to get the reporting party to pay more. He was advised his activity was illegal to begin with and should just leave the area without his missing $20.

Saturday, April 11, 2020

Motor Vehicle Stop

12:48 a.m.: A red 2015 Ford Mustang was stopped at 826 North Pleasant St. after an APD officer observed the vehicle pull out of Cousin’s Market with no lights on. The stop was initiated and the operator checked alright. A verbal warning was issued for a lights violation.

12:31 p.m.: At 17 Seelye St., a gray 2011 Lexus RX450 was stopped for a one-way violation. The operator was issued a verbal warning.

Disturbance

1:27 a.m.: At 497 East Pleasant St., a reporting party stated that she heard a female party yelling and was unsure of what apartment the yelling was coming from. She stated that she would be able to point out the apartment. Upon APD arrival, two female voices could be heard talking from the apartment above the reporting party. The involved parties were intoxicated and were having a discussion about ex-boyfriends which turned to yelling. The parties were advised to keep the noise down.

Suspicious

2:57 a.m.: At 104 College St., a female party was sitting on the side of the road on her phone and crying. She stated that she was upset and was talking to her boyfriend. She was advised to call if she needed assistance.

1:43 p.m.: A reporting party advised that a couple of homeless people were taking up a good portion of the sidewalk with their stuff at Amherst Books at 8 Main St. The reporting party hung up before giving his information. APD went to the location and reported that the sidewalk was not blocked and there was plenty of room for pedestrians to pass by. There were two individuals sitting on the sidewalk.

8:51 p.m.: A male party had a small fire going on the front lawn of Jones Library at 43 Amity St. He stomped it out upon request and APD stated there was no need for Amherst Fire Department.

Community Policing

9:11 a.m.: CVS donated Easter candy to APD for delivery to Jessie’s House at 17 Seelye St.

Traffic

12:19 p.m.: A decaying tree fell across both lanes at 200 Henry St. The tree was cleared from the roadway with assistance from Stosz Construction.

11:57 p.m.: At 1140 South East St., APD advised of a possible water main break in the area. A small amount of water was present in the road and no obvious signs of a break were present. APD planned to check the area again at a later time and noted that the Department of Public Works was not needed at the time.

Assist Citizen

2:20 p.m.: A reporting party at 66 Pine St. wanted a message passed on to her daughter that she wanted to speak to her about her Mass Health card and about having some extra cash she wants to give to her. Dispatch spoke with the daughter, who said she would contact her mother.

Disabled Motor Vehicle

7:56 p.m.: At 3 East Hadley Rd. a blue 2006 Kia Spectra was towed from the roadway by Ernie’s Towing.

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Disturbance

10:41 a.m.: A reporting party advised that an involved party crossed the street to verbally harass and berate him (and his dog). The involved party was now back on his side of the street. The reporting party was fed up with the behavior and wanted to speak with an officer. The reporting party advised the involved party was on the reporting party’s property and was attempting to instigate the reporting party’s dogs. When the reporting party asked the involved party to leave, the involved party started yelling obscenities at him. The involved party was issued a summons for disturbing the peace.

Assist Citizen

2:22 p.m.: A reporting party stated her daughter showed up at her residence and wanted to see her daughter, who the reporting party has custody of. The reporting party told her to leave because they were under quarantine. The reporting party thought her daughter may be in the building somewhere. The involved party was later no longer in the building or on the property. The reporting party stated she would be in communication with her via phone to work out a different time for face-to-face interaction. The reporting party stated a well-being check was not necessary as there were no acute issues of concern. The reporting party will advise if that changes.

Citizen Transport

4:47 p.m.: An involved party was given transport from 60 Fairfield St. to the APD station on 111 Main St.

Vandalism

4:56 p.m.: A reporting party stated the gate to the vinyl fence on 52 Stagecoach Road was broken and requested an officer check to make sure the residence wasn’t broken into. An officer checked the house and all was secure. The gate appeared to be damaged from falling limbs. The rear garage door was unlocked, however, the door to the main house was locked. The garage was filled with stuff and checked ok.

Assist Amherst Fire Department

5:07 p.m.: A reporting party advised parties were burning stuff on the front lawn of Alpha Sigma Phi on 374 North Pleasant St. There was a small wood or book fire on the side of the house. The fire was extinguished upon arrival.

7:12 p.m.: AFD requested APD view damage to the bench between Ann Whalen Apartments and the Musante Health Center. AFD was notified by a citizen that it looked like there had been a fire there that was out now. An officer was shown the fire damage, The “L-shaped” bench under the under hang of Anne Whalen Apartments was partly burned by a small fire. AFD reached out to the Amherst Housing Authority to make them aware of the damage.

Vandalism

7:38 p.m.: A reporting party stated there was vandalism at 32 Nutting Ave., 19 Allen St. and 409 North Pleasant St. The reporting party stated sometime within the last week, an unknown individual used weed killer to draw a penis in the front lawn of Kappa Kappa Gamma on 32 Nutting Ave. Also, 19 Allen St. was hit, and they spelled out the word “Whores” with another penis drawn there. The house mother at 32 Nutting Ave. will review the security camera they have installed. The reporting party is requesting extra patrols in the area. The incident is under investigation.

Motor Vehicle Complaint

8:25 p.m.: A reporting party stated an erratic operator was headed into Amherst but in the westbound lane. The only description of the vehicle was it was a sedan. The vehicle travelled the length of Northampton Road to the traffic light at Windfield in Hadley. The vehicle was gone on arrival.

Noise Complaint

8:41 p.m.: A reporting party stated she could hear what she thought was two men yelling or talking loudly. She was uncertain if it was outside or inside and stated she doesn’t want to look outside. The loud voices could be heard resonating from Village Park apartment 127 on 497 East Pleasant St. A resident from apartment 122 was listening to their TV loudly. Both residents were informed of the noise complaint, and both were receptive of speaking softer and turning the volume down.

