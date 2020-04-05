UMass employee tests positive for COVID-19

The University of Massachusetts sent out an email on April 5 announcing that a worker at the Blue Wall dining facility has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus on the UMass campus.

The staff member is now self-isolating off campus, in accordance with the health protocols, according to the email. As a result of the announcement, Blue Wall will be closed until further notice while the University performs “enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting of the facility.” The employee was last on campus on April 2.

University officials, local state officials and public health officials are working to trace the contact that this individual had with the UMass community. They plan to notify any individuals who may have had close contact with the employee. These individuals will be advised to quarantine themselves.

The email also urged students to protect the individual’s identity: “Individuals need to focus completely on their health. The last thing they need – or any of us would want for them – is public attention and scrutiny,” read the email.

This is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 on the UMass Amherst campus.

“We are hopeful for a full recovery for this member of our community,” read the email.

