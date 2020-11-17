UMass men’s basketball announces positive COVID-19 case

The Minutemen will not be playing in the Bubbleville tournament

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team announced Tuesday afternoon that it’s pausing all basketball activities due to a positive COVID-19 case on the team.

UMass went on to announce that it will not be partaking in the Mohegan Sun Bubbleville games. Hours earlier, one of UMass’ opponents in the tournament, Delaware, announced it was halting its basketball operations as well. Beforehand, Iona and Siena were also victims of positive COVID-19 cases and announced they were pausing all basketball activity.

With the Minutemen not playing in the Mohegan Sun tournament, their opening game of the season as of now will be at La Salle with time still to be determined. UMass’ non-conference schedule will be announced on a later date.

