Four UMass professors present a new opposition to COVID lockdowns
Daily Collegian Head Op-Ed Editor, Bhavya Pant, comes on the show to discuss her recent article.
March 31, 2021
Daily Collegian Head Op-Ed Editor, Bhavya Pant, comes on the show to discuss her recent article.
By Maxwell Zeff and Max Schwartz
March 31, 2021
The Student News Site of University of Massachusetts – Daily Collegian
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.