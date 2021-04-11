How open will UMass be next fall?
Schwartz and Zeff discuss UMass’s plans for classes to be in person next fall, and more
April 11, 2021
Schwartz and Zeff discuss UMass’s plans for classes to be in person next fall, and more
By Maxwell Zeff and Max Schwartz
April 11, 2021
‘Matt Kessel is the best NHL prospect on our team right now’: How Matthew Kessel went from late addition to do-it-all defenseman for UMass
The Student News Site of University of Massachusetts – Daily Collegian
© 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.