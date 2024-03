Ethnographer and Professor at John Jay College, Lucia Trimbur, comes on The Racket to discuss creating a well-rounded college community, restructuring the education system, her work on head injury with a Division One, Ivy League football team, as well as her own experience as an Ivy League athlete.

