Sources: Three to five more players set to join Tre Mitchell in the transfer portal

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In the wake of Tre Mitchell’s decision to enter his name in the transfer portal, the Collegian has been informed by multiple sources with knowledge of the situation that at least three more players on the Massachusetts men’s basketball team are likely to announce their decision to enter their names in the portal.

After extensive thought and conversations with family I’ve decided that at this juncture I’m going to weigh every option and have entered my name into the transfer portal. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bBmtE06chp — ™ (@tre_mitch33) March 15, 2021

Ronnie DeGray III, Javohn Garcia, Cairo McCrory, Dyondre Dominguez and Kolton Mitchell were named as players that have a chance of joining T. Mitchell in the transfer portal.

Sources tell the Collegian that “one or two” of those five aforementioned names could still make the decision to stay at UMass.

With Carl Pierre and Mark Gasperini both graduating the only players that appear set on staying with the program are Noah Fernandes, TJ Weeks and Dibaji Walker.

If all five players were to leave, Minutemen head coach Matt McCall would be left with three scholarship athletes heading into the 2021 recruiting offseason period, losing four of their five starters to graduation and the transfer portal.

Sources were kept anonymous to protect their identity.

The team declined to comment about the matter.

Matt Vautour of MassLive has reported that T. Mitchell’s decision hasn’t changed UMass’ plans for McCall to remain as head coach through the 2021-22 season.

