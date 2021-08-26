Student Government Association releases information on freshman senator election

In a recent Instagram post to their page, the Student Government Association at the University of Massachusetts released information on how freshman can run for a senate seat to represent the class of 2024 during the 2021-2022 school year.

The post provides details about nominations, candidate meetings, campaigning and voting. Nominations will run from Sept. 1 to Sept. 8. For those running, there will be a candidate’s meeting on Sept. 9 at 6:00 pm. There will also be a makeup candidate’s meeting on Sept. 10 at 6:00 pm. Campaigning will be from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, culminating in the voting period from Sept.15 to Sept. 17.

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but I jumped in and have loved every minute of it,” said Associate Speaker Julia Curto. Curto, the former chair of the Outreach and Development Committee. “If you are thinking of applying, even if you weren’t thinking of applying [before], apply.”

“The SGA is a great opportunity to be a student leader,” said Jessika Antinori, chair of the Undergraduate Services Committee. Antinori also explained that the SGA gives individuals the chance to advocate for their peers.

