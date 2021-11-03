Collegian Staff Movie Night: ‘Crimson Peak’

Astghik Dion, Head Arts Editor

The first time I heard Jessica Chastain utter the line, “but the horror, the horror was for love,” my jaw fell six feet deep into the ground and it was all I could think about for weeks to follow. “Crimson Peak” tells the tale of love, sacrifice and the violence that keeps it alive. Guillermo del Toro’s mind opens a portal of beautiful color contrasts and a peek into twisted intimacy. There is no shortage of metaphors within the costumes and hues of the demons and environment alike. Red, blue, black, yellow and white dominate the color scheme of the film, all amplifying various tones of purity, bloodlust and wickedness. If I could have one movie play for the rest of my life this may very well be at the top of my list.

Max Zeff, Head Podcast Editor

As someone who usually doesn’t like horror movies, I was pleasantly surprised by “Crimson Peak.” The film’s beautiful use of color, costumes and set design made for a visually hypnotic film. However great these aspects were, the star of the movie was undoubtedly the character arcs of our three main characters, which kept me on the edge of my seat for the entire movie. The unexpected twists and turns of this film showed me how much range a horror movie can have, and it’s made me open to watching other movies within the genre.

Sara Abdelouahed, Staff Writer

“Crimson Peak,” albeit a period piece, featured bright colors that kept the audience (me) engaged. While I realize I sound like a toddler that enjoys watching sensory videos, period pieces often lose me to the dull filters they overlay within every scene. The story itself kept me guessing until the last scene, and I appreciated the bold plot choices from director and screenwriter Guillermo del Toro. All in all, I was entertained both visually and intellectually. 7.5/10

Ana Pietrewicz, Editor-in-Chief

You can always identify a Guillermo del Toro film, and “Crimson Peak” is no exception. The design for the ghosts clearly comes straight out of del Toro’s psyche – they’re scary, yet compelling and beautiful to look at. “Crimson Peak” doesn’t have the hallmarks of the traditional “scary” movie; don’t go into it expecting jump scares and psychological torment, but instead a twisting and winding dark drama. The few-but-important kills, the gorgeous color palette and the acting from Jessica Chastain and Mia Wasikowska make this movie worth the watch.

Catherine Hurley, Assistant Arts Editor

At no point did I understand what was happening during “Crimson Peak.” Are the characters in New York or England? Which one is the sister? Why is she being poisoned? I never knew, but I enjoyed the film, nonetheless. It’s a great example of a horror movie without jump scares or overly frightening moments. The included violence and mystery are more than enough to keep viewers entertained.

McKenna Premus, Managing Editor

“Crimson Peak” is one of those movies that sticks in your head for days, possibly weeks after first watching it. While there were some elements that came across as perhaps a bit cheesy and “Hollywood-y,” the plot scored highly in originality, especially for the horror film genre. The vibrant colors, elaborate costumes and unique settings (most notably the crumbling mansion sitting atop a hill of red clay which bleeds through the snow, quite literally appearing as though the estate is bleeding) all contribute to the film’s fun atmosphere, mixed with the occasional jump scare and unforeseen plot twists. This is the perfect scary movie to watch with your friends and will keep everyone guessing until the very end.

Lulu Kesin, Head Sports Editor

In true Collegian and Lulu fashion, I hid behind my laptop while watching “Crimson Peak.” Yes, I was indeed editing a story as the night was slowly getting away from me, but I also hate gore and horror. I was intrigued by the cinematography aspect of the movie and felt like the opening visuals were quite beautiful. It wasn’t until the extreme levels of blood and confusing plot lines regarding incest that I had to fully stop paying attention to the movie. I think it had potential and with my full focus maybe I would have liked it more but I can’t say I was too impressed. Jessica Chastain rules, though.

