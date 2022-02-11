A winter sports medley

Women’s and men’s hoop, men’s hockey
By Joey AlibertiFebruary 11, 2022
Archives
UMass men’s basketball falls to George Washington at home Wednesday night
Trent Buttrick was a bright spot in UMass men’s basketball loss to George Washington
T.J. Weeks shines in dominant UMass men’s basketball win over Rhode Island
UMass men’s basketball defeats Rhode Island on the road Saturday afternoon
UMass men’s basketball loses at home to George Mason for second straight loss
Lackluster shooting performance from UMass men’s basketball in loss to George Mason
UMass men’s basketball rounds out the month of January with conference matchup against George Mason on Sunday
UMass overcomes 16-point deficit to defeat La Salle
UMass men’s basketball notches its first true road win of the season after taking down La Salle Wednesday night
Aliberti: Evaluating the Minutemen’s guard play without Noah Fernandes
Massachusetts Daily Collegian
The Student News Site of University of Massachusetts – Daily Collegian
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *