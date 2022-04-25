Matt Cross the newest transfer to commit to UMass

The Massachusetts men’s basketball team added another commit via the transfer portal in Louisville sophomore forward Matt Cross, according to his personal Instagram account.

A Beverly, Mass. native and former top-100 recruit, Cross played his freshman season at Miami before transferring to the Cardinals midway through the year. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and shot 40 percent from deep in 26 minutes per game as a freshman with the Hurricanes. With Louisville, he averaged 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds with.

With two years of ACC experience, the former 4-star prospect dropped a career-high 16 points twice in his freshman year, both against ranked opponents – Virginia Tech and Louisville. This past season, he hit a game-winning 3-pointer in a 13-point, 7-rebound performance against NC State.

Matt Cross. Ice in his veins.



pic.twitter.com/Fs7e9qCZ35 — Dalton Pence (@dpence_) December 4, 2021

Cross, a Brewster Academy alum, joins Wildens Leveque and Gianni Thompson as the third Massachusetts native to transfer to UMass since new head coach Frank Martin took over, and is the fifth high-major addition for the Minuteman this transfer portal.

