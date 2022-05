Join Saliha Bayrak and Justin Beatty, a multidisciplinary artist and powwow organizer, in a conversation about what it was like being Native American at UMass Amherst in the 1990s and beyond. Beatty invites all to the annual powwow which will be in the Amherst-Pelham Regional High School gymnasium on May 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Original music by Konah Brownell.