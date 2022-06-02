Chancellor+Kumble+R.+Subbaswamy+announces+2023+retirement

The Chancellor reflected on his ten years at UMass, plans for his final year

University of Massachusetts Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy announced his retirement to the UMass campus community on the morning of June 3. The Chancellor plans to retire at the end of June 2023, but announced the decision a year in advance to provide President of the statewide UMass system, Marty Meehan, “adequate time” to find a replacement.

In an email, Subbaswamy reflected on his ten years at UMass and his plans for his final year of work on the flagship campus.

“When I arrived in Amherst in July 2012, I was filled with excitement at the prospect of leading this institution, as I recognized two critical components: UMass Amherst possessed all the indicators of a top-tier public research university, and this community of faculty, students and staff were exceptional in their commitment to excellence,” he wrote.

The University has built on that excellence, Subbaswamy noted, by achieving success in key areas, “from attracting growing numbers of diverse, high-achieving students to steadily improving graduation rates to conducting cutting-edge research with real-world impact.”

President Meehan reflected on the Chancellor’s work during his time at the University in a June 3 news release. “The University has grown in impact and national stature under his skillful guidance, while he has always remained focused on student success,” Meehan said.

“That was never more evident than during the last two years of unprecedented challenge and change. It has been an honor to call Swamy a friend and colleague,” Meehan added.

Chair of the UMass Board of Trustees, Robert Manning, named UMass Trustee and alumnus Victor Woodridge as chair of the search committee. The committee will be in charge of identifying candidates to determine Subbaswamy’s successor and the 12th chancellor of the University.

During his final year at UMass, Subbaswamy plans to expand and advance programs such as UMass Flex and UMass Carbon Zero, to address campus issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, and to prepare for the University’s new fundraising campaign.

“By channeling our revolutionary spirit, we have become one of the fastest rising top-tier public research universities in the country,” Subbaswamy wrote, referring to UMass’ rise during his tenure to No. 26 in the latest U.S. News & World Report Colleges Guide. In 2010, the University was ranked No. 52.

“I could not be prouder of this university and serving as its chancellor has been the greatest privilege of my professional life,” Subbaswamy wrote.

“I am so appreciative of the support I have received from all of you throughout my tenure so far. In the months ahead, I look forward to working with you, as we continue the commitment to excellence that defines our great university.”

