Attorney General Maura Healey courts UMass
The Collegian News Hours returns! Rebeca Pereira and Sophie Hauck discuss how the Governor’s race brought front-runner candidate and current AG Maura Healey to campus
November 2, 2022
Staff reporter Sophie Hauck joins Rebeca Pereira of the Collegian News Hour to discuss Attorney General Maura Healey’s visit to UMass Amherst, the last stop on her tour of the UMass system. Healey is the Democratic nominee for governor of Massachusetts, an office that polls project she’s likely to win. Read her story here.