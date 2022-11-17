Breaking down UMass hockey’s recent rut

Minutemen are on a five-game losing streak heading into UNH

By Colin McCarthy, Kayla Gregoire, and Matt Skillings
November 17, 2022

On this episode of the Collegian Sports Podcast, Colin McCarthy, Kayla Gregoire and Matt Skillings discussed UMass hockey’s five-game losing streak, and what is causing the Minutemen’s struggles. UMass takes on New Hampshire on Friday night in its final game before its trip to Belfast, Northern Ireland.