Breaking down UMass hockey’s recent rut
Minutemen are on a five-game losing streak heading into UNH
November 17, 2022
On this episode of the Collegian Sports Podcast, Colin McCarthy, Kayla Gregoire and Matt Skillings discussed UMass hockey’s five-game losing streak, and what is causing the Minutemen’s struggles. UMass takes on New Hampshire on Friday night in its final game before its trip to Belfast, Northern Ireland.