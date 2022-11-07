- 2022
The men’s and women’s hoops preview
Each team has massive storylines heading into the 2022-2023 season
November 7, 2022
Hoops is back, and Joey Aliberti talks to Lulu Kesin and Michael Araujo to break down all the expectations for the Minutewomen. Pedro Gray Soares then joins to talk about the beginning of the Frank Martin era and what to expect in year one.