Happy Ending: 2022
A happy ending to the fall semester
December 13, 2022
Happy Ending is the holiday season satire edition of the Daily Collegian. All articles are satirical.
‘Twas the night before finals week
BREAKING: New chancellor revealed as uncircumcised
Santa combats cuffing season with a bag full of ‘special’ toys
Elevators are capitalistic oppression
U Don’t Matter! UMass announces an anti-toy drive for the holiday season
Billionaires visited by ghosts of Christmas
A review of The Spoke Line, Amherst’s hottest new club
Incoming Chancellor Buster Cherry appoints Vice Chancellor of Advancement Elon Musk
SGA votes to ban New Year’s Day celebrations
