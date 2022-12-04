UMass club hockey shows off its goal scoring capabilities against Norwich

Minutemen find the back of the net four times in the second period

The Massachusetts men’s club hockey team came out of the first intermission with one goal in mind. To find the back of the net.

The Minutemen (13-6) completed their task, and then some. The puck dropped to start the second period and after just one minute of back-and-forth action, the scoring began. It started with a stretch pass through the neutral zone to forward Thomas Milne who was able to bury the puck five hole.

UMass would not stop there keeping the pressure on Norwich (1-8) adding on another goal not even 60 seconds later.

The second of the period for the Minutemen came off the stick of forward Nicholas Julian. Another long stretch pass out of the defensive zone started the rush with Julian finding himself in the right place at the right time, burying the loose rebound out front.

After a minor penalty called on the Cadets that led to the first power play of the game, UMass found the twine again. On this occasion it was forward Scott Shorrock shooting one from the left slot top shelf to beat the goaltender on the man advantage for his second goal of the contest.

The fourth goal for UMass came in the second half of the period with Norwich being called on two minor penalties. These allowed the Minutemen to keep consistent pressure while being on the power play for almost four minutes straight.

UMass put the puck on the net at every chance they could in the second, outshooting Norwich 20-3 in the period. The pressure being put on was overwhelming and helped extend the lead for UMass.

“Our forwards are just stacked,” Captain John McGrath said. “They were just shooting the puck from everywhere. When you shoot as much as we did, it’s a no brainer. We’re gonna put pucks through.”

The Minutemen had success in all aspects of the game in the second period. Quick breakouts out of the defensive zone led to several opportunities. The pressure created by the forecheck was also important in keeping the Cadets uncomfortable.

“Everything was just clicking and there was good chemistry.” Julian said. “Everyone’s having fun and that’s where it all started. Everything was going right inside of the locker room and then we came out on the ice and that showed.”

Mike Maynard can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter @mike_maynard_.