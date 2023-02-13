Students find purpose in service learning

The office of Civic Engagement & Service Learning enables students to make an impact on the Pioneer Valley

When Emma Schonemann felt lonely during her first year in college, she found community service as a source of belonging and joined the Boltwood Project, a student-run service learning program offering enrichment for adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“I always knew that I wanted to be involved in some way in the community, I just didn’t know really how yet,” Schonemann said. “Boltwood was a good starting place.”

The Boltwood Project is one of multiple service-learning programs led by the office of Civic Engagement & Service Learning at the University of Massachusetts. Not a college or major, CESL is an academic certificate program for students interested in the intersection of community service and education, with roots tracing back nearly three decades.

When service learning emerged as an academic discipline, former Provost Glen Gordon launched a committee to create service learning classes in 1993.

“That committee was just a group of faculty that would meet that were interested in developing service-learning courses,” CESL Director Joseph Krupczynski said.

Committee members established a fellowship for faculty developing service learning courses. In 2000, the Commonwealth Honors College created an office that offered these courses primarily to honors students, and by 2011, CESL became a standalone office serving all UMass students and continued the work of longtime service-learning programs including Boltwood.

Schonemann, a senior early education major, now carries two bags to the UMass campus on Wednesdays, one containing what she needs for her classes, the other, dubbed her “Boltwood bag,” filled with stickers, markers and construction paper for the weekly “Good’ell Times” program she leads.

As many as six adults join Schonemann and five other student volunteers in the Goodell Hall basement on Wednesday nights. They play games or complete arts and crafts projects while learning about one another’s lives.

“A lot of the times, we’ll make holiday cards,” Schonemann said. “They have a lot of family members that they could give it to. Like Paul, he has three sisters, so he always has to make three cards.”

Paul and the other participants travel from assisted living homes in the Pioneer Valley to join the “Good’ell Times,” and Schonemann communicates with staff at their homes to coordinate activities. She has known Paul since her sophomore year and considers herself close to him.