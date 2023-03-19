Scoreboard: UMass women’s lacrosse defeats George Washington 19-4 Saturday

The Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team extended its win streak to seven straight, defeating George Washington 19-4 on Saturday afternoon.

Thirteen different players found the back of the net for the Minutewomen (8-1, 2-0 Atlantic 10), but Alex Finn led the charge offensively. Finn potted four goals in the first half alone. She put the Colonials (1-7, 1-1 A-10) on notice early with a goal less than 40 seconds into the game, and kept her foot on the gas until the first half horn sounded. She led a 14 goal effort by UMass in the first 30 minutes, which helped head coach Jana Drummond open up her bench for the final two quarters.

Outside of Finn, Amy Moreau posted four points with a hat trick and an assist, Kassidy Morris scored a pair of goals and Fiona McGowan totaled one goal and two assists.

Defensively, the Minutewomen shut down GW for all four quarters, only allowing eight shots through the entire 60 minutes of action. UMass also kept the Colonials off the scoreboard entirely in the second and third quarter. Audra Tosone was key on that side of the ball, causing four turnovers and scooping up four ground balls, leading the Minutewomen in both categories.

Gina Carroll and Catrina Tobin split the net evenly on Saturday, with Carroll getting the start and Tobin coming in for the second half. Each goalie made two saves.

UMass returns home on Wednesday, March 22, for a matchup against La Salle. Game time is 2 p.m. from Garber Field.