UMass cruises to 12-4 win over Vermont

The Massachusetts men’s lacrosse team earned a dominant 12-4 road win against Vermont in the team’s first visit to Burlington since 1979.

The Minutemen (4-2) led from start to finish against the Catamounts (2-4), showing off their stifling defense while also posting their best offensive performance of the season, scoring a season-high 12 goals. UMass never trailed and kept the foot on the gas pedal to secure the win.

“Tough task for our guys, they stood up to it,” head coach Greg Cannella said after the game. “Really strong focus and good preparation as well.”

Both teams got off to an ice cold start, with the Minutemen leading 1-0 after the first quarter. Starting in the second quarter, UMass took control of the game and dominated, exploding for nine total goals in the second and third quarters and limiting Vermont to just one goal through three quarters. Before garbage time late in the fourth quarter that pulled the starters out of the game, the Minutemen had a 12-2 lead.

The scoring was spread out for UMass, with nine different players recording goals on the afternoon. Carter Castillo was strong from the start, scoring the first two goals for the Minutemen and finishing with four total points after adding two assists.

“The balls spread out, guys are all contributing, it’s great when people contribute,” Cannella said. “It helps the group become more confident because there’s more people to go to.”

Mike Tobin scored two consecutive goals within the first minute and a half of the third quarter coming out of halftime, essentially putting the game out of reach for Vermont. Tobin finished the game as the Minutemen leader in points, with five in total. His three assists were the most on the team.

“[Tobin] is a playmaker and he has been through his career. He has a lot of experience, he’s got a lot of will, so happy to see him be successful out on the field,” Cannella said.

It was an excellent all-around win for UMass; in addition to scoring a season-high in goals, it had one of its best defensive performances of the season, allowing just four total goals, and winning the faceoff battle 12-8. Matt Knote had a nearly perfect game, allowing only two goals and making 12 saves.

“It’s a combination of winning faceoffs and also the defense playing really well, [Knote] playing really well. We just kind of kept working at it, they’re a very good defensive team, they were well prepared scouting us out very well,” Cannella said.

Caleb Hammett was 12-17 on faceoffs, his best performance of the season thus far, posting a win rate over 70 percent at center X against Vermont.

“Caleb is first to tell you he’s been unhappy with his performances, but he’s a worker, he’s a grinder, and continues to work hard every day,” Cannella said. “His faceoff guys Ryan Henry, TJ Casey and Zack Hochman help him every day, and they all work really hard together.”

The win for the Minutemen continued their dominance on the road, staying undefeated in away games this season, now with victories over UMass Lowell, Albany, and Vermont.

Up next, UMass is set to face No. 6/7 Rutgers in what will be a major test, as the Scarlet Knights are top 10 ranked in both scoring offense and defense. The game is scheduled for Saturday March 18 at 1 p.m. at Garber Field.

