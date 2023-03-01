UMass opens its back-to-back stretch on the road with 16-10 win against Holy Cross

The Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team opened it back-to-back stretch on the road Wednesday evening against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Minutewomen (4-1) came out on top 16-10.

UMass’ offense was led by lead scorers Amy Moreau and Fiona McGowan, scoring four goals each. Moreau finished with eight draw controls to go along with her four goals.

“She was finding those looks from up top and really dodging hard. She really put the hat on ‘I’m going to get this done today’ and she helped us a ton offensively and defensively. Even with the draws, she did a really great job,” head coach Jana Drummond said on Moreau’s performance

“[McGowan] was so smart. She is someone we can naturally rely on, she sees the field, she’s patient, and she does what we need her to do offensively,” Drummond said.

Both the offense and defense showed up against Holy Cross (2-3). Drummond explained how the offense had worked hard and emphasized the importance of the seven offensive players being on the same page.

“Disciplined defense, being a unit,” Drummond said. “Really applying the full eight defenders there together including the goalie”.

Audra Tosone, announced on Monday as the Defensive Player of the Week, came out Wednesday evening with seven ground balls and three caused turnovers.

“My teammates are helping me get to that spot and I am helping them rise up above,” Tosone said. “It is an exciting thing but at the same time it is always motivating to ‘what can I do next to be better?’ and ‘How can my teammates help me and I can help them?’”.

“She is phenomenal … she is a great leader for us,” Drummond said on Tosone. “Not only on the field doing what she needs to do, she is a hustler but off the field she is reliable and a great teammate.”

“The team fought hard” Drummond said about the Minutewomen’s performance Wednesday evening.

As the team looks forward to taking on UConn Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., Drummond is looking for patience. She wants the team to rely on each other and support one another.