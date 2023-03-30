UMass unveils new seal and brand mark

The new seal depicts the Old Chapel spire in UMass’ maroon

On the evening of March 30, the University of Massachusetts released a statement unveiling its new University seal and brand mark.

The seal depicts the spire of the campus’ Old Chapel in UMass maroon; the spire embodies “stability, continuity, and academic gravitas,” according to the statement. Set behind the spire is a shield recalling the “historic UMass signage” with “1863,” the year UMass was founded, underneath.

The statement highlighted that the modern perspective of the Old Chapel spire “expresses the lasting impact and breadth of the University today.”

UMass’ new brand mark depicts an “M” in a bold maroon color outlined in white.

According to the statement, the brand mark and seal “expands the University’s visual identity system, reflecting the values and unique position of the Commonwealth’s flagship campus.”

While UMass just revealed the new seal, a “gradual phase out of the seal began in 2011, and the University has not used the state seal as part of its official visual identity in more than a decade.”

The statement also indicated that work on the project started in 2021 in consultation with students, faculty, staff, alumni and UMass leadership.

Efi Georgiou, executive creative director in University Relations, led the creative process.

A quote included in the statement from Student Government Association Vice President Meher Gandhi indicated that UMass was in collaboration with SGA throughout the process with an emphasis of being conscious of the history of Massachusetts’ relationship with Indigenous peoples who live(d) within the state.

The old seal of UMass depicted a Native American man with an arm holding a sword over his head, similar to the seal found on the state flag of Massachusetts. The reveal of the new UMass seal follows suit with the state’s plan to replace its existing seal that was adopted in 1898, as described in the statement.