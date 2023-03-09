Weekly Playlist 03/09

“Say how it is” by Buffalobang

Jackson Walker, Collegian Staff

Full of haunting, shimmering chimes amidst a simple guitar and drum combo, buffalobang was full of surprises in this album titled “Losing Streak.” The producer from Stockholm has continued to evolve and create across a variety of genres under his many pseudonyms. It feels like it all comes together on this album and this track in particular. The ambient melodies used in his “Bigdog30k” projects and the raw vocals in his newest venture “Olycka.” Both seem to take influence from fellow Scandinavians “lifelover” and “jj.”

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze”” by Nicki Minaj

Shannon Moore, Assistant Arts Editor

The Queen of Rap is back to claim her title. In her first solo single since sexual sensation “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki returns to her usual badass self. With a beat that samples early 2000s pop hit “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh),” Minaj glides on the upbeat instrumentals, cataloging her close connections with gang members and throwing disses towards those she dislikes, like Latto and Megan Thee Stallion. Nothing about the track is especially noteworthy, but the fact that Minaj is back to rapping is enough for me.

“Nothing’s Free” by Angel Olsen

Thomas Machacz, Collegian Staff

Angel Olsen is not known for shying away from hard truths in her music. But her latest single, “Nothing’s Free” strikes a much different tone than her past works of heartbreak. With a smoky, lamenting blend of piano, saxophone and even some organ, one imagines Olsen singing this in the back of a dim jazz bar, limp cigarette in hand. She crafts a moody atmosphere with cuttingly simple lyrics that detail the struggle to trust in someone else, and the helplessness that comes when that trust is broken. It’s a major departure from her last country-inspired album, “Big Time,” and one that promises a new sonic world reminiscent of Peggy Lee and film noir.

“Die for You’ by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

James Rosales, Head Arts Editor

After a decade-long string of hit collaborations, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande return with a playful and synergistic “Die for You” remix. Seven years out from 2016’s “Starboy” album, Grande adds a harmony-heavy verse with vague lyrics about an unavoidable lover. Aside from a few whistle notes in the chorus, there is very little reimagining. In terms of quality, 2013’s “Love Me Harder” off Grande’s sophomore album remains unrivaled. But for a classic party anthem like “Die for You” that we already know and love, fans can’t complain.