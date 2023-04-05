Cops Off Campus Protest
Students protest the conclusion of an external investigation into a police incident that occurred in November, 2022.
April 5, 2023
Students from several anti-militarist and leftist organizations protested against the conclusion of an investigation into a police incident that occurred in November, 2022. The external investigation, conducted by Margolis Healy and Associates, found that an officer involved in the arrest of an Afro-Latino student who had entered a construction zone on foot did not violate the law or demonstrate excessive use of force. Students involved in the demonstration support alternatives to policing on campus.