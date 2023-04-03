Letter: President Biden should do more to improve protections for Cashes Ledge

Dear Editor,

For me, the ocean is an incredible place because it surrounds many great moments in my life. Growing up, I always had unconditional love and respect for marine life. I had the privilege of enjoying waters in two different states. From the Long Island Sound to the humble lakes around rural Western Massachusetts. Seeing that same place become threatened by overfishing concerns me.

Cashes Ledge, an underwater mountain range 90 miles off the Boston coast, has the healthiest, deepest kelp forest in New England. Cashes Ledge is home to humpback whales, puffins and one of the last significant populations of North Atlantic cod. While it has some protections, it’s still being threatened by human behavior that puts numerous animals and their homes at risk. When we respect and conserve the oceans, it recovers and becomes stronger. Protected areas provide not only animals like whales and puffins but the whole ecosystem an opportunity to interact without ongoing pressure from drilling companies and predatory fishing practices.

Former president Barack Obama once said, “Our environment is too important to neglect and it’s time for the Federal Government to focus on the real solutions and live up to their promises.” Now, as president of the United States, Joe Biden is not only responsible for American success, but he needs to be a protector of endangered wildlife throughout our oceans through action and policy making. As a nation with a reputation that “protects those who can’t protect themselves.” That also includes the millions of creatures in Cashes Ledge.

Nicholas Vasconcellos, MASSPIRG