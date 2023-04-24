UMass drops all three games in series against Fordham

The Massachusetts softball team came up empty in its weekend trip to Fordham, losing each of the three games played to the reigning Atlantic 10 champions.

The Rams (17-24, 8-9 A-10) started off every game strong throughout the weekend. Despite the rain delay, Fordham scored one run quickly in the first inning. A deficit of one run seemed an easy feat for UMass (14-27, 5-12 A-10), but this hope drained out after Rams’ Amanda Carey hit a home run to bring in two batters.

The Minutewomen tried to adjust with pitcher Jenna Bradley replacing Julianne Bolton, but this switch was not enough. With bases loaded, Fordham’s Sydney Wells rocketed a hit past center field, making it a grand slam and putting the Rams up 7-0.

UMass got itself out of the scoreless pattern of the weekend with two runs scored on an overthrow to first by the Rams in the fifth inning. With the score at 7-2, the Minutewomen saw an opening to turn the game their way but were eventually mercy ruled in the sixth inning 10-2.

“I thought we started a fight at the plate. It was about showing who we were and playing our game and just having the at-bats that we’ve been working on,” UMass coach Danielle Henderson said.

While offense was lacking in the first two games of the series, the Minutewomen doubled their hit total on Sunday.

UMass could not capitalize off of its eight hits, just one shy of Fordham’s total of nine hits on the day. The Minutewomen left nine runners on base, while the Rams brought in all their runners.

“We were getting the hits, we just needed to be able to string some runs together,” Henderson said.

UMass pitched by committee through the weekend, bringing in three pitchers in each of its games. Most of the Minutewomen’s pitching squad saw the circle but did not stay for more than three innings. Yet, in the last three innings of Saturday’s second matchup Bolton made sure that the Rams could not tack on anymore, finishing out with no runs and five strikeouts. UMass pitchers saw a lot of quick hits early on by Fordham, making it hard for starting pitchers to propel defense into offense.

Early starts were a pattern for the Rams this weekend, with each of the three games having at least one run scored in the first inning. The first game played between the two teams on Saturday slowed down after Fordham brought in a total of four runs in the first two innings. The game eventually ended with the same score it started, 4-0. UMass could not find a rhythm for the remainder of the game, with only four hits total.

This trend continued into the second game of the day with Fordham being the first to strike, scoring a run in the first inning. The Rams continued to keep their lead, adding another run in the third inning. UMass could not come back from this 2-0 deficit for the remainder of the game, ending the second game with only four hits as well.

Giana Wameling was a bright spot for the Minutewomen throughout the series. Wameling contributed a hit in each of the three games, with an extra one on Sunday.

“She does exactly what she’s supposed to do. Being a leadoff slapper, she’s been doing a great job there,” Henderson said.

The Minutewomen are set to play next against A-10 opponent URI in a double header on Wednesday. First pitch at Sortino Field is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the following game is set for 4.p.m.

“We have to bounce right back for Wednesday against URI. All of these games matter a lot for us right now,” Henderson said.

